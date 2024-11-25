Belgian capacity auctions catalyze 1.1 GW of battery storage

Similar to last year, battery energy storage systems (BESS) made up almost all new-build capacity selected in recent Capacity Remuneration Mechanism (CRM) auctions in Belgium. Simon De Clercq, senior research associate at Aurora Energy Research, tells ESS News that there is even more room for BESS players to participate in the procurement exercises.

Image: Aurora Energy Research

Share

From ESS News

Belgium’s storage fleet is growing at a fast pace, not the least due to the opportunity to secure contracted revenues via its CRM auctions.

On the last day of October, system operator Elia published the results of the CRM auctions held this year, showing that a total of 450 MW of BESS had secured contracts. For the first time, two auctions were held simultaneously, namely the last auction (Y-1) for the 2025-2026 delivery year and the first auction (Y-4) for the 2028-2029 delivery year.

Elia announced that the goal had been achieved for the 2025-2026 delivery year: “security of supply is guaranteed, and sufficient volume has been contracted”. A total of 100 MW of BESS was contracted in this procurement exercise. For the 2028-2029 delivery year, an important first step has been taken with 350 MW of batteries selected in the Y-4 auction.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

 

 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solarwatt presents new residential battery
22 November 2024 German manufacturer Solarwatt says its new battery can be flexibly configured as an AC or DC system. It also features an emergency power function and...