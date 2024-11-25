Belgian capacity auctions catalyze 1.1 GW of battery storage

From ESS News
Belgium’s storage fleet is growing at a fast pace, not the least due to the opportunity to secure contracted revenues via its CRM auctions.
On the last day of October, system operator Elia published the results of the CRM auctions held this year, showing that a total of 450 MW of BESS had secured contracts. For the first time, two auctions were held simultaneously, namely the last auction (Y-1) for the 2025-2026 delivery year and the first auction (Y-4) for the 2028-2029 delivery year.
Elia announced that the goal had been achieved for the 2025-2026 delivery year: “security of supply is guaranteed, and sufficient volume has been contracted”. A total of 100 MW of BESS was contracted in this procurement exercise. For the 2028-2029 delivery year, an important first step has been taken with 350 MW of batteries selected in the Y-4 auction.
