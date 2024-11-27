Dragonfly launches lithium iron phosphate battery for rooftop PV, off-grid applications

US-based Dragonfly Energy has launched this week a new 12 V lithium battery for applications in PV systems and off-grid environments.
“The new Battle Born smart batteries feature Dragonfly IntelLigence, the company’s patent-pending technology that delivers comprehensive battery communication and monitoring capabilities,” the company said in a statement. “This innovation allows users to track individual battery and full battery bank performance in real-time. Through the Battle Born Mobile App, users can receive critical alerts, access detailed performance data, and review historical reports to optimize system performance. This advanced visibility enhances system configuration, streamlines troubleshooting, and ensures compliance with industry standards.”
The new battery has a capacity of 100 Ah and a depth of discharge of 100%. It weighs 14 kg and utilizes lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) battery technology. The self-discharge rate is indicated at 2-3% per month.
The new product also features a proprietary internal management system that purportedly ensures high and low temperature cutoffs, high and low voltage protection, automatic cell balancing, cold charging protection, and short-circuit protection.
It comes with a 10-year warranty and reportedly has a lifecycle of more than 5,000 cycles.
“Battle Born Batteries has equipped customers across various sectors, including RV, heavy-duty trucking, industrial solar integration, off-grid residential, and marine markets, with dependable power solutions,” Dragonfly Energy said.
