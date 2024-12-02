Convalt Energy commits to community solar plants in Chad

Convalt Energy is set to build three community solar plants with battery storage in Chad.
The New York-based company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chad’s Ministry of Water and Energy for the construction of the projects.
The plants will be built in the cities of Lai, Bongor and Moundou. They will have a combined capacity of 3 MW of solar plus 1.5 MWh of battery storage systems.
Chad’s Ministry of Water and Energy said in a statement that the projects represent “another stage in strengthening the country's electrical energy production capabilities in the face of ever-increasing demand from the population.”
Chad had 2 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
According to Convalt Energy’s website, the company is now in the late stages of development for a 120 MW solar plant for the national capital, N'Djamena. The website indicates that construction will begin in the second quarter of 2025, with commercial operations scheduled for the following year.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.