Convalt Energy commits to community solar plants in Chad

Convalt Energy is set to build three community solar plants with battery storage in Chad.

The New York-based company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Chad’s Ministry of Water and Energy for the construction of the projects.

The plants will be built in the cities of Lai, Bongor and Moundou. They will have a combined capacity of 3 MW of solar plus 1.5 MWh of battery storage systems.

Chad’s Ministry of Water and Energy said in a statement that the projects represent “another stage in strengthening the country's electrical energy production capabilities in the face of ever-increasing demand from the population.”

Chad had 2 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

According to Convalt Energy’s website, the company is now in the late stages of development for a 120 MW solar plant for the national capital, N'Djamena. The website indicates that construction will begin in the second quarter of 2025, with commercial operations scheduled for the following year.