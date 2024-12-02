Ecoprogetti expands solar production line to 1 GW in Morocco

Italian manufacturer Ecoprogetti has ramped up the capacity of a PV production line in Morocco, operated by Almaden Morocco, from 500 MW to 1 GW.

Image: Ecoprogetti

Share

Italy’s Ecoprogetti has completed the expansion of a PV production line in Morocco.

The facility, located in the city of Al Hoceima, northern Morocco, is operated by Almaden Morocco and now boasts a capacity of 1 GW, up from 500 MW. It is the largest solar module manufacturing plant in Morocco and North Africa.

The new line features technology based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) G12 18BB half-cut cells, in a system designed to ensure maximum efficiency and superior quality in glass-glass modules. Ecoprogetti said in a statement that Alamden Morocco will produce high-efficiency modules for both the African and global markets.

Ecoprogetti began expanding the PV production line in July, with operations expected by the end of October. It has been collaborating with Alamden Morocco since 2018, when the first 500 MW line was delivered.

In November, Ecoprogetti announced the completion of Oman’s first solar panel production line and supplied a glass-glass solar panel production line to India’s SAEL.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Agrivoltaics can increase grape yield by up to 60%
29 November 2024 French agrivoltaics company Sun'Agri says that two of its facilities increased grape yields by 20% to 60% in 2024, compared to areas without solar pan...