Ecoprogetti expands solar production line to 1 GW in Morocco

Italy’s Ecoprogetti has completed the expansion of a PV production line in Morocco.
The facility, located in the city of Al Hoceima, northern Morocco, is operated by Almaden Morocco and now boasts a capacity of 1 GW, up from 500 MW. It is the largest solar module manufacturing plant in Morocco and North Africa.
The new line features technology based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) G12 18BB half-cut cells, in a system designed to ensure maximum efficiency and superior quality in glass-glass modules. Ecoprogetti said in a statement that Alamden Morocco will produce high-efficiency modules for both the African and global markets.
Ecoprogetti began expanding the PV production line in July, with operations expected by the end of October. It has been collaborating with Alamden Morocco since 2018, when the first 500 MW line was delivered.
In November, Ecoprogetti announced the completion of Oman’s first solar panel production line and supplied a glass-glass solar panel production line to India’s SAEL.
