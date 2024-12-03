Chinese PV Industry Brief: PowerChina signs 1.05 GW Terra solar deal

Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) has signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with Manila Electric Co. for the 1.05 GW Terra solar project in the Philippines. The plans is part of the 2.45 GW Terra Project, which includes 3.3 GWh of energy storage.

Micro Quanta has shipped its self-developed 50 MW perovskite α modules to China Huaneng for a PV demonstration project, marking China’s first commercial use of four-terminal perovskite-silicon tandem modules. The 1,245 mm x 635 mm modules feature perovskite layers on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cells, achieving a power conversion efficiency of 25.4%.

Trina Solar said its energy storage business surged in the first half of 2024, with 1.7 GWh of shipments. By the third quarter, cumulative shipments surpassed 7.5 GWh, with more than 35% of its sales coming from overseas. The company said it has also renewed its partnership with Aquila to develop the Wettzen project, following their joint work on the Strübbel project. The combined capacity of both installations is expected to reach 106 MW/212 MWh.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) has launched a plan to repurchase between CNY 500 million ($68.6 million) and CNY 1 billion of its A-shares via a centralized bidding process, at a maximum price of CNY 21.42 per share. The repurchased shares will be canceled, reducing the company's registered capital.

HiUV has revealed plans to sign an investment agreement with the government of Jintang county, Sichuan province, to set up a photovoltaic encapsulation film production base. The CNY 250 million project will produce 80 million sqm of encapsulation film per year. It is expected to start operations within eight months of site completion, boosting domestic production capacity in the PV supply chain.