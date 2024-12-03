The Hydrogen Stream: BMW, Exolum bet on H2 logistics

BMW Group said it plans to switch production logistics at its facility in Regensburg, Germany, to hydrogen by 2026. The transition will help diversify the plant's energy mix and optimize logistics processes. “Starting in 2026, hydrogen-powered tugger trains and forklift trucks will be deployed for all transport and logistics tasks,” said the German company. The BMW Group Plant Regensburg logistics fleet includes about 230 tugger train haulers and forklift trucks. The transition will proceed in stages, completing by 2030.

Exolum said it has launched a business line to provide integrated logistics solutions across the hydrogen value chain, including investment in infrastructure for production, transport, and storage. The Spanish petroleum logistics company said it will manage the installation, commissioning, and operation of the facilities for both mobility and industrial applications.

BP said it will save around $200 million in annual cash costs by focusing its portfolio and cutting down on renewables and hydrogen projects. The oil and gas company has stopped 18 early-stage projects and has exited the US wind market.

Hynfra and Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) said they might jointly set up a $1.6 billion ammonia production plant in Egypt. “This facility would serve as an important element in the development of a coherent ammonia logistic system, designed to connect production plants and ammonia hubs across Europe, North Africa, and the Arabian Peninsula,” said Hynfra.

Scotland has published its first hydrogen sector export plan, forecasting the potential to annually produce up to 3.3 million tons of green hydrogen by 2045. “Hydrogen is one of Scotland’s greatest industrial opportunities since oil and gas was discovered and we have the environment, skills, knowledge, and experience to become a driving force behind the growth of the hydrogen sector in Europe and beyond,” said Scottish Acting Energy Secretary Gillian Martin.