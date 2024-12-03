US renewables investment bank targeting 4 GW by year-end

From pv magazine USA
Catalina Energy Capital is a renewable energy investment bank with a mission to accelerate the energy transition by creating capital solutions across debt and equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, climate tech, power purchase agreements, and tax credits.
Dan Rittenhouse, who founded the bank in July 2023, told pv magazine USA that the company raises capital at the corporate and project levels, spanning early-, mid-, and late-stage renewable energy assets.
The bank has already closed three deals. One of them is with SolarStone Ltd., which the bank advised on a solar and storage portfolio sale totaling 500 MW.
The bank has also arranged a $130 million corporate raise for Novel Energy Solutions, a Midwest-based solar and storage developer, from a $40 billion global asset manager.
A seven-figure equity and debt raise was also completed for Solar Collective, a commercial and industrial solar developer, from family office Current Equity Partners.
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine USA website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.