pv magazine Awards 2024 winners revealed

The pv magazine Awards 2024 winners have been revealed, celebrating success in a record-breaking year for solar and storage.

This year’s awards program was more competitive than ever, attracting 308 entries from 36 countries. Eight pv magazine Award winners were chosen overall, following a process that saw 20 independent jurors from across the globe provide their assessment of the solutions on display.

New standards for module efficiency, a battery boom, and innovation across the supply chain were all evident from this year’s entries. Investment in capacity, quality, and R&D shone through, but what has been most impressive in 2024 is the industry’s continuing ability to find new approaches. From cables and inverters to module manufacturing and mega projects, our expert jurors were inundated with examples of teams and individuals finding new avenues to explore.

Commenting on 2024’s entrants, pv magazine magazine director Mark Hutchins said: “These top solar and energy storage innovators offer clear demonstration of our industry’s readiness to play a larger role in powering the world.”

And the winners are…

Modules

Winner: Aiko Solar Energy, Infinite Module Series

Aiko is not the first manufacturer to embrace back contact tech, but the third generation of its All Back Contact (ABC) module series is setting new standards for high performance. It boasts module efficiency of 25%, which translates to a 20 W to 30 W increase in output. That takes its rooftop module to outputs of between 655 W and 680 W and its utility-scale device beyond 700 Wp.

Highly commended: Astronergy, Astro N7 series

Inverters

Winner: Kostal Solar Electric, Plenticore G3

The Kostal Plenticore G3 is designed for the residential solar market. One of its most innovative features is its future-ready design. For example, homeowners can initially purchase the Plenticore G3 as a basic solar inverter and can later unlock additional functions such as hybrid inverter capability for battery integration, via a software update.

Highly commended: Ingeteam, INGECON H2 E Series

Projects

Winner: Proa Analytics, Capacity forecasting

Proa Analytics used advanced forecasting and energy management systems to bring plants back online in compliance with challenging technical regulations. The Australian company’s Capacity Forecasting System has enabled two grid-connected PV plants to dispatch firm power to the electricity network: the 10 MW Robertson Barracks and the 3.2 MW Royal Australian Air Force Darwin solar farms. More accurate forecasting means both plants can comply with the Northern Territory government’s technical specifications for connecting to the grid.

Highly commended: Arevon Energy, Inc., Vikings solar-plus-storage project

Battery Energy Storage Systems

Winner: Fike Corporation, Fike Blue

Battery thermal runaway incidents are a relatively new phenomenon and while battery fires remain rare, effective suppression methods are vital. US-based Fike Corporation has brought its own solution to market with Fike Blue, a product billed as “the first tested and patented solution that not only suppresses the fire but also stops cascading thermal runaway.”

Highly commended: Twaice, Twaice Performance Manager

Highly commended: Elisa, Elisa Distributed Energy Storage (DES)

Balance of System

Winner: Shoals Technologies Group, 2 kV Solutions portfolio

Shoals Technologies Group is leading the charge in the transition to 2 kV system architecture. Proponents of 2 kV direct-current (DC) architecture for solar equipment argue it will improve efficiency, reduce cost, and enhance scalability.

Previous transitions have seen standard voltage levels increase from 600 V to 1 kV, followed by the shift to 1.5 kV that now represents the standard in 2024. The rollout of 2 kV systems has been slow since higher power introduces greater potential for safety hazards, which is why quality cabling is key.

Highly commended: SenseHawk, TaskMapper

Manufacturing

Winner: Wavelabs, Flashboard

German company Wavelabs has long been a major supplier of testing equipment used on production lines. With its Flashboard solution, Wavelabs is enabling manufacturers to make better use of “big data.” The company noted that while many manufacturers are now integrating additional sensors and gathering data at various stages of cell processing, gaining actionable insights from these many data points remains a time-consuming challenge.

The Flashboard solution is based on algorithms that Wavelabs said are “tried and tested” and “ensure both precise outcomes and the easy handling of production data.”

Highly commended: Fusion Bionic, Laser functionalization for solar glass

Sustainability

Winner: Voltfang, Green Battery Energy Storage System

German battery maker Voltfang is a business built around the circular economy. Voltfang reuses lithium-ion batteries from electric vehicles (EVs) to build its energy storage systems, extending battery lifetimes and offering a 10-year warranty in the process.

Voltfang launched its first outdoor battery energy storage system (BESS) in 2023 and has been developing an expanded range comprising indoor and outdoor BESS for domestic and commercial applications, with a containerized solution now in development.

Highly commended: CND LLC, MEP-CIEMCR, PowerSystems Rwanda Ltd., DatumZero Design

Publisher’s Pick

Winner: Waaree Energies Ltd.

Waaree Energies has been unveiled as winner of the Publisher’s Pick in the pv magazine Awards 2024, in recognition of it pioneering efforts in the Indian PV market and beyond.

Each year the pv magazine Awards recognizes companies from across the globe for their contribution to the solar and storage industries. Waaree Energies was selected by pv magazine publisher Eckhart K. Gouras, who praised the company for its role in the Indian PV market and its success in expanding solar manufacturing capacity outside of China.

“Given Waaree’s pioneering efforts in the Indian PV market, and its continued leadership position in India, we have selected Waaree as this year’s Publisher’s Pick award winner,” said Gouras. “It is the first time we honor an Indian company with this award and it recognizes the great strides the Indian PV market – and Waaree – have made ever since prime minister Narendra Modi announced an ambitious program to jumpstart the Indian solar industry.”

For full coverage of the pv magazine Awards 2024 see the Winter edition of pv magazine Global, available now.