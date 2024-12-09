Widespread financial support for industrial heat pumps in Europe

Most European countries are offering financial subsidies or support for companies who want to invest in an industrial-size heat pump, according to a report from the European Heat Pump Association (EHPA).

The subsidies for industrial heat pumps in Europe report analyzes 24 countries – consisting 21 EU member states, Norway, Switzerland and the UK – and found evidence of financial incentives across the studied countries through the form of grants, loans or tax rebates.

The report says industrial heat pumps are a key solution in Europe’s path towards decarbonization and meeting both energy and climate targets.

“Over 60% of industrial energy consumption goes on heating, so increasing the use renewable energy sources through industrial heat pumps offers a promising way to reduce carbon emissions,” EHPA says. The report also documents evidence of industrial-sized heat pumps being increasingly used in a range of industries that contribute to a significant proportion of Europe’s heat demand, including food and drink, plastics, textiles, wood products, appliance and machinery manufacturing.

EHPA says that there are still some barriers to industrial heat pump uptake that must be addressed, including upfront costs and a lack of awareness of their potential. It is calling on governments to support installations through subsidies.

“To decarbonize European industry, food processing and even offices, there is a ready and proven solution – waste heat recovery using high-temperature heat pumps”, said Paul Kenny, EHPA Director General. “These heat pumps will replace fossil fuels, save you money because of their efficiency and get rid of a lot of emissions. They should be front and center of the EU’s upcoming plan to help decarbonize industry in line with the net zero emissions target for 2050.”

The association has pointed towards the forthcoming Industrial Decarbonisation Accelerator Act, to be published by the European Commission, to support the green transition in energy-intensive industries and the wider economy.

Earlier this year, EHPA revealed sales of heat pumps across 13 European countries were down 47% year-on-year at the association’s annual heat pump forum.