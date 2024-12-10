India’s SECI awards 2 GW of solar, 1 GW/4 GWh of storage

From pv magazine India
SECI has awarded 2 GW of solar projects with 1 GW/4 GWh of storage at an average tariff of INR 3.52/kWh.
NTPC Green Energy secured 500 MW and Hero Solar 270 MW by quoting INR 3.52/kWh. Sembcorp and Solarcraft (a Blupine Energy SPV) each won 150 MW at the same price. Reliance Power was allocated 930 MW at INR 3.53/kWh, less than its bid for 1 GW.
Developers will build, own, and operate the projects, which can connect to the interstate transmission system from any location in India.
SECI plans to sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the winners. Power from these projects will be sold to India’s various buying entities.
The tender requires energy storage systems (ESS) of at least 0.5 MW/2 MWh capacity for each 1 MW solar project. ESS must use solar power for charging and can be owned by developers or secured through third parties. Developers can change ESS technology during the PPA term.
