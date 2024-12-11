Guyana inaugurates grid-forming 0.65 MW solar plant

A 0.65 MW grid-forming solar farm has been commissioned in Guyana.
The hybrid project in Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni, also includes a 1,500 kWh BESS and 2 km, 13.8 kV transmission line. It is expected to supply 935 MWh of electricity per year to approximately 3,000 residents.
The project cost GYD 362.41 million ($1.7 million) and was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank via the Energy Matrix Diversification and Strengthening of the Department of Energy program.
According to a statement on Prime Minister Mark Phillips’ social media pages, the project “integrates seamlessly with the existing minigrid, providing a stable and resilient power supply.”
Phillips said the project “is a game-changer for renewable energy integration in the region and country, as it sets a new benchmark for future energy projects.”
The project was built in alignment with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 which commits the government to sustainable energy initiatives. According to the prime minister’s office, ongoing solar developments are working toward Guyana increasing its solar energy capacity to over 39 MW by 2025.
The country had deployed 8 MW of solar at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.