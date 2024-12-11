Guyana inaugurates grid-forming 0.65 MW solar plant

A 0.65 MW grid-forming solar farm has been commissioned in Guyana.

The hybrid project in Mahdia, Potaro-Siparuni, also includes a 1,500 kWh BESS and 2 km, 13.8 kV transmission line. It is expected to supply 935 MWh of electricity per year to approximately 3,000 residents.

The project cost GYD 362.41 million ($1.7 million) and was funded by the Inter-American Development Bank via the Energy Matrix Diversification and Strengthening of the Department of Energy program.

According to a statement on Prime Minister Mark Phillips’ social media pages, the project “integrates seamlessly with the existing minigrid, providing a stable and resilient power supply.”

Phillips said the project “is a game-changer for renewable energy integration in the region and country, as it sets a new benchmark for future energy projects.”

The project was built in alignment with Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy 2030 which commits the government to sustainable energy initiatives. According to the prime minister’s office, ongoing solar developments are working toward Guyana increasing its solar energy capacity to over 39 MW by 2025.

The country had deployed 8 MW of solar at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).