UK government seeking developers for solar project in Cyprus

The UK Ministry of Defence has launched a tender for a 875 kW solar array to be built within its base in Cyprus. The deadline for expressions of interest is Jan. 14, 2025.

Image: Kay Dittner, Unsplash

Share

The UK Ministry of Defence is running a tender for the construction of a 875 kW solar system at Dhekelia, within its Sovereign Base Areas Administration in Cyprus.

The tender notice said that the array will connect to the 11 kV network through a new substation dedicated to the solar park. It will also require the extension of a high-voltage ring cable to facilitate the connection.

It said that the solar system should be a fixed type installation with aluminum supporting structures with two 600 W PV modules on each frame.

Provisions for the future extension of the project have been taken into account, the tender notice added, with the inclusion of two medium-voltage feeders to the new substation.

Small- and medium-size enterprises are invited to submit expressions of interest by Jan. 14, 2025, after which an invitation to tender will be issued.

The eight-month contract, valued at GBP 2 million ($2.5 million), will be awarded in March 2025, with construction to be completed by mid-November 2025.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Inlyte reports zero loss over 700 cycles for its iron-sodium battery tech
11 December 2024 The startup is targeting commercial demonstration projects in 2025 and large-scale U.S. manufacturing by early 2027.