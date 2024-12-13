UK government seeking developers for solar project in Cyprus

The UK Ministry of Defence is running a tender for the construction of a 875 kW solar system at Dhekelia, within its Sovereign Base Areas Administration in Cyprus.

The tender notice said that the array will connect to the 11 kV network through a new substation dedicated to the solar park. It will also require the extension of a high-voltage ring cable to facilitate the connection.

It said that the solar system should be a fixed type installation with aluminum supporting structures with two 600 W PV modules on each frame.

Provisions for the future extension of the project have been taken into account, the tender notice added, with the inclusion of two medium-voltage feeders to the new substation.

Small- and medium-size enterprises are invited to submit expressions of interest by Jan. 14, 2025, after which an invitation to tender will be issued.

The eight-month contract, valued at GBP 2 million ($2.5 million), will be awarded in March 2025, with construction to be completed by mid-November 2025.