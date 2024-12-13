UK government seeking developers for solar project in Cyprus

The UK Ministry of Defence is running a tender for the construction of a 875 kW solar system at Dhekelia, within its Sovereign Base Areas Administration in Cyprus.
The tender notice said that the array will connect to the 11 kV network through a new substation dedicated to the solar park. It will also require the extension of a high-voltage ring cable to facilitate the connection.
It said that the solar system should be a fixed type installation with aluminum supporting structures with two 600 W PV modules on each frame.
Provisions for the future extension of the project have been taken into account, the tender notice added, with the inclusion of two medium-voltage feeders to the new substation.
Small- and medium-size enterprises are invited to submit expressions of interest by Jan. 14, 2025, after which an invitation to tender will be issued.
The eight-month contract, valued at GBP 2 million ($2.5 million), will be awarded in March 2025, with construction to be completed by mid-November 2025.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.