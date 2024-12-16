US adds 3.8 GW of storage capacity in Q3, residential segment hits all-time high

In the third quarter of 2024, the US installed 3.8 GW of storage across all segments, an 80% increase from Q3 2023.

Image: WoodMac

The United States’ residential energy storage market set an all-time quarterly growth record, with 346 MW of residential storage installed in the third quarter of 2024. This is a 63% increase over the previous quarter.

The growth was led by California, Arizona, and North Carolina. They installed 56%, 73%, and 100% more residential storage in quarter three than in quarter two respectively – despite residential battery supply shortages.

These figures come from the latest edition of the US Energy Storage Monitor. The report was released by Wood Mackenzie and the American Clean Power Association (ACP).

