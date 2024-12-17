EV charging microgrid project powered by lead batteries

The developers of the first-of-its-kind lead battery-powered EV charging station, currently located in Missouri, say they plan to roll it out across the US.

Image: ZKang123, Wikimedia Commons

From ESS News

Battery manufacturer GS Yuasa has teamed up with Siemens and United States-based energy utility Ameren on an innovative managed electric vehicle (EV) charging and microgrid platform.

The energy storage system is powered by stationary lead-acid batteries, with solar panels soon-to-be integrated. The 1MWh microgrid includes GS Yuasa’s advanced nano-carbon lead batteries capable of more than 5,000 cycles, alongside battery management and power conversion systems housed in containers onsite.

The EV chargers can pull energy from the electric grid, the stationary lead battery and the solar panels as required.

