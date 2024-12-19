Better Energy connects second solar park to Swedish grid this year

Scandinavian renewables developer Better Energy has connected its Lidköping solar park to the grid, marking its second large-scale solar park to be connected to the Swedish grid in 2024.

Lidköping solar park is located at Hovby Airport in the Lidköping municipality in Sweden’s Västra Götaland region. It is expected to generate 24 GWh of clean energy annually, enough to power around 4,800 homes.

Better Energy’s first solar park to be connected to the grid in 2024 was Studsvik, which was connected in October. Studsvik’s annual production capacity is estimated at 25 GWh.

Studsvik and Lidköping are currently the largest solar parks in Sweden, Better Energy claimed. “In 2024, we delivered the two largest solar parks in Sweden and have significantly contributed to increasing the supply of renewable energy,” said Andreas Brännström, Managing Director of Better Energy Sweden. “These projects continue to show solar energy can be an important part of Sweden's energy mix.”

Lidköping is a collaborative effort between Better Energy and the Lidköping municipality, with the company using surplus land at the Holvby airport site to build the park on the municipality-owned land.

Brännström said this arrangement was part of the “practical avenues” the company is exploring to increase renewable energy generation.

When contacted by pv magazine, a spokesperson for Better Energy said no power purchase agreements (PPAs) have been signed for Lidköping yet. Its Studsvik park has three 10-year PPAs with furniture manufacturer Vestre, Denmark’s Scan Global Logistics, and materials manufacturer Nolato.