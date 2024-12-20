Australian water-based battery developer wins state grant for prototype

From pv magazine Australia

Allegro Energy, a battery manufacturer in the Australian state of New South Wales, has obtained a AUD 2.1 million grant from the state government to create a sustainable, water-based battery prototype based on its proprietary microemulsion electrolyte (ME) technology.

The company, located in the Hunter region 250 km north of Sydney, will create its prototype using primarily locally manufactured components. It aims for a storage capacity of more than 10 hours.

Allegro Energy joins Rux Energy, Number 8 bio, and PlasmaLeap Technologies as the four grant recipients of the AUD 7 million New South Wales Environmental Trust’s (NSW ET) Clean Technology Research and Development Grant program.

Allegro Energy CEO Thomas Nann said on LinkedIn that the company is grateful for the grant, which will enable it to rapidly develop local battery production.

“Being located in the Hunter region is a bonus for us because the skills we need are all available in our local community, which is currently grappling with a transition from its traditional industries,” said Nann.

The NSW ET’s Clean Technology Research and Development Grant Program awarded Allegro Energy AUD 2.13 million, out of AUD 7 million in grants shared with Rux Energy, Number 8 Bio, and PlasmaLeap Technologies.

The NSW ET’s Clean Technology Research and Development Grant program supports early stage research and development of innovative technologies, services or processes to help decarbonize New South Wales industries.