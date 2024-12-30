DRI, OMV Petrom sign Romania’s largest PV power deal

Amsterdam-based DRI, a renewables subsidiary of Ukraine’s DTEK, has signed a PPA with Romanian energy producer OMV Petrom in Romania.

Under the terms of the agreement, OMV Petrom will purchase 62% of the electricity generated by DRI’s Glodeni I and Glodeni II solar projects. The arrays are set to have a combined capacity of 113 MW, beginning in January 2026.

The agreement also encompasses the sale of 50% of the output from DRI’s 126 MW Vacaresti solar project, which is set to begin construction in January 2025. The deal will be applicable from January 2027.

In total, the PPA accounts for approximately 100 GWh of annual electricity generation at a fixed rate over an 8.5 year period. As it covers both the physical sale of electricity and guarantees of origin, it has been billed as the largest signed in Romania to date.

Electricity generated by DRI’s projects not covered by the OMV Petrom PPA is set to be sold on the market through DTEK’s subsidiary, D.Trading.

Romania hit 2.6 GW of solar capacity by the end of 2023. Earlier this month, the Romanian authorities allocated 1.52 GW of renewable energy capacity in the country’s first renewables auction.