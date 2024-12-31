Sembcorp Utilities activates 588 MW of solar in Oman

Sembcorp Utilities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries, has said that it has completed acceptance tests to switch on its 588 MW solar project in Oman. It reached the milestone more than four months ahead of schedule.

The Manah II solar independent power project operates in the Ad Dakhiliyah governorate of northeastern Oman. Sembcorp and Jinko Power secured the construction contract in early 2023. Alongside the Manah I project, awarded to Korean Western Power Co., it will deliver 1 GW of combined solar capacity.

Sembcorp’s website describes the project as its first greenfield renewables development in the Middle East and its largest utility-scale solar farm in the world.

A 20-year PPA is now in place with Nama Power and Water Procurement Co., the sole procurer of power and water capacity and output in Oman.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Oman had 672 MW of installed solar capacity at the end of 2023. The country has set a target of increasing the amount of renewables in its energy mix to 30% by 2030.

Earlier this month, Nama Power and Water Procurement kicked off a tender for a 280 MW solar plant. The deadline for applications is Feb. 3, 2025.