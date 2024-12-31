Timber PV canopy for EV charging station in Austria

Mer Group, a Norwegian charging solutions company owned by Statkraft, has installed a 36.27 kW timber PV canopy at a pilot EV charging station in Spittal an der Drau, Austria.
Austrian PV module manufacturer Sonnenkraft supplied the bifacial solar panels for the charging station, a company spokesperson told pv magazine.
The spruce timber PV canopy structure covers 18 fast-charging points with a capacity of up to 400 kW.
Several design features of the PV canopy protect the site from wet weather. Sonnenkraft's spokesperson said Vivatro used overlapping dry glazing sealing technology to secure the panels, replacing conventional silicone sealants. This method offers weather protection and requires less maintenance.
The timber components were installed with at least 30 cm of space between the end grain and the water-bearing level, according to Austrian timber supplier Hasslacher Norica. Its facilities in Stall im Mölltal and Hermagor, Austria, supplied the materials.
Hasslacher Norica also provided logistics support and modular prefabricated components with a sheet steel foundation, allowing quick construction of the timber structure in four days, according to the company.
The MER electric-vehicle station project was not the first timber PV carport of its kind to be built by Hasslacher Norica. It has completed pilot projects for Germany-based Energie Baden-Württemberg (EnBW) HyperNetz, installing two identical EnBW fast charging parks in Lichtenau and Nahetal, Germany. It has also supplied timber for a Vivatro fleet charging station in St. Veit an der Glan, Austria, and several charging station projects in the United Kingdom.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.