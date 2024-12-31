Waaree Energies earns EPD certification for low-carbon solar panels

Waaree Energies has become the first Indian solar panel manufacturer to publish independently verified EPDs for its bifacial mono PERC and TOPCon solar panels.

The declarations show that the panels are designed to lower environmental footprints, with TOPCon panels classified as ultra-low-carbon products.

The EPDs, based on life cycle assessments (LCA) by Sphera Solutions, quantify the environmental impact of Waaree’s mono PERC and TOPCon panels from raw material extraction to end-of-life disposal.

Waaree’s 550 Wp mono PERC panels, with 21.36% efficiency, have a life cycle carbon footprint of 0.447 kg CO₂ eq./Wp. Its TOPCon panels, with 22.03% efficiency and a 600 Wp power rating, have an ultra-low-carbon footprint of 0.368 kg CO₂ eq./Wp.

“Our EPDs set a new benchmark for sustainability in the renewable energy sector,” said Amit Paithankar, chief executive officer of Waaree Energies. “By combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices, we empower stakeholders to make informed decisions for a low-carbon future.”

Mumbai-based Waaree Energies runs factories with 13.3 GW of installed PV module capacity, including 1.3 GW from Indosolar.