Tunisia tenders 498 MW of solar projects

Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy has selected four solar projects totaling 498 MW to be developed across the country in the first phase of a 1.7 GW tender.
The ministry said the most competitive rate awarded under the tender was TND 98.8/kWh.
An announcement posted on the ministry’s website lists the awarded projects as three 100 MW projects, to be developed by France’s Qair International on a site in the Gafsa governorate, Norway’s Scatec ASA on a site in Sidi Bouzid governorate and France’s Voltalia on a plot of land in Gabes governorate. The fourth project is a 198 MW project to be developed by Qair International in Sidi Bouzid governorate.
Tunisia’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 506 MW by the end of 2023, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
The country opened a new large-scale solar tender to procure 200 MW in October 2024. The closing date is Jan. 15, 2025.
