EWEC issues request for proposals for 1.5 GW solar project

EWEC is accepting proposals from qualified companies for the development of the 1.5 GW Zarraf solar PV independent power producer project, to be located in the Al Dhafra region of the UAE.

Following an expression of interest stage launched last October, EWEC says 16 of the 20 companies and consortiums that submitted initial bids have qualified to submit proposals.

The chosen developer or developer consortium will be responsible for the development, financing, construction, operation, maintenance and ownership of the plant, as well as the associated infrastructure. They will own up to 40% of the entity, with the remaining stake held indirectly by the Abu Dhabi Government. They will also enter into a long-term power purchase agreement with EWEC, which will see EWEC only pay for the net electrical energy supplied by the plant.

Responses to the request for proposals are due by the second quarter of this year. EWEC plans to hold a public event to confirm the companies and consortiums who submit proposals.

The Zarraf project is set to be EWEC’s and Abu Dhabi’s fifth utility-scale solar project. It is expected to be one of the world’s largest single-site solar projects upon completion, capable of powering approximately 160,000 homes.

EWEC has set a target of increasing Abu Dhabi’s solar power capacity to at least 10 GW by 2030. The company recently said it has secured four sites in the UAE to develop 4.6 GW of solar and wind projects.