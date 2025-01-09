Low Carbon secures 10-year PPA in Canada

UK developer Low Carbon has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Canadian carbon removal project developer Deep Sky.
The PPA contract will see Low Carbon supply 10 GWh of renewable energy per annum to the Deep Sky Alpha facility in Alberta. The facility serves as a testing site in for direct air capture technologies
Low Carbon’s PPA with Deep Sky applies to its 9 MW Lethbridge 1 plant, the UK developer’s first solar project in Canada. A spokesperson for Low Carbon confirmed to pv magazine that Lethbridge 1 is now operational and the PPA has begun. A press release for the announcement claims the PPA provides enough electricity to cover all operations at the Deep Sky Alpha site.
Low Carbon’s PPA with Deep Sky follows a ten-year PPA signed with Lloyds Banking Group in 2024. The PPA will see Low Carbon supply 50 GWh each year from two of the developer’s solar plants in the United Kingdom. The offtake agreement applies to Meadow Solar Farm (49.9 MW) in Hampshire and Pepperhill Solar Farm (23 MW), both of which are under construction in England.
In a press release, Low Carbon head of power management Marco Verspuij said the company expects PPAs will “continue to play a major role in helping drive the renewables revolution” as organizations explore “innovative finance options” to reduce emissions.
Deep Sky CEO Damien Steel added that securing renewable power for the company’s carbon dioxide removal projects had proved “incredibly difficult.” “We couldn’t be more excited to have Low Carbon as our partner in Alberta,” he said.
