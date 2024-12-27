EWEC locks down land for 4.6 GW of solar, wind in Abu Dhabi

EWEC said it has secured four sites in Abu Dhabi to develop 4.6 GW of renewable energy projects, including PV and wind power installations.

It claimed that the projects, spanning 75 square km in total, represent a critical step in achieving Abu Dhabi’s Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 and the commitment to net zero in the United Arab Emirates by 2050.

The developments will include three solar plants in Al Faya, Al Khazna, and Al Zarraf, alongside a wind farm in Sila. The solar facilities are expected to add 4.5 GW (AC) of capacity, while the wind project will contribute 140 MW, supporting EWEC’s target of 10 GW installed PV capacity by 2030 and 18 GW by 2035.

“This is a significant milestone in EWEC's strategic decarbonization of the UAE’s energy sector,” EWEC CEO Othman Al Ali said in an online statement. “This land will facilitate the accelerated commissioning and development of world-leading renewable projects.”

The initiative involves stakeholders such as the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, and the UAE Ministry of Defence. Ahmed Mohamed Al Rumaithi, undersecretary of the DoE, noted the importance of aligning these efforts with regulatory frameworks to decarbonize the energy sector.

In November, EWEC said it had received three bids from Engie, a consortium of EDF Renewables and Korean Western Power (Kowepo), and a consortium of Jinko Power and Jera to develop the 1.5 GW Khazna solar project in Abu Dhabi, with a contract award planned for the second quarter of 2025.

And in October, the company launched a tender for the 1.5 GW Zarraf solar PV project in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region, as part of its plan to annually install 1.4 GW of new solar capacity from 2027 to 2037.