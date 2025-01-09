Norway records 148.68 MW of new solar in 2024

Norway installed 148.68 MW of solar in 2024, according to figures from the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE).

The figure is down from Norway’s record year for solar deployment in 2023, which saw 306.17 MW of new solar added, but is in line with the 149.97 MW installed in 2022. Norway’s cumulative installed solar capacity now stands at 753.67 MW, according to NVE’s figures.

Hassan Gholami, a solar and storage consultant at Multiconsult, told pv magazine that growth in installed capacity slowed during 2024 due to high interest rates and an uncertain market environment. This affected project financing and delayed decision-making for new installations.

“For the next two years, I expect continued government support, improved grid interconnection policies and greater public awareness to drive the market forward, though maintaining momentum may require mitigating the effects of ongoing economic uncertainties,” said Gholami.

Gholami claimed that current trends in Norway could lead to future solar additions of between 200 MW and 300 MW per year, providing there are no significant changes in policy or market conditions.

“While this growth is promising, it falls short of the government’s ambitious target of achieving 8 TWh of PV-generated electricity by 2030,” Gholami explained. “To meet this goal, Norway would need to significantly accelerate the pace of installations, requiring annual additions of over 1,000 MW. This highlights a critical gap between current growth trajectories and the levels needed to align with national energy objectives.”

Gholami said key policy and market interventions will be essential for bridging the gap. He suggested that streamlining permitting processes could reduce delays and encourage faster PV deployment, while enhanced subsidies for commercial and industrial projects would incentivize larger-scale installations.

“Additionally, providing targeted incentives for residential installations could increase household participation, fostering a more decentralized and resilient energy landscape,” Gholami added. “These measures, if implemented effectively, could position Norway to achieve its renewable energy targets while supporting a sustainable energy transition.”

Research published in July calculated the technical potential of installing solar on buildings and roofs across Norway and concluded that the country has the potential to deploy up to 31 GW on its buildings.

In December 2024, the Norwegian government announced a regulatory change that will allow renewable power from plants up to 5 MW to be shared with industrial areas.