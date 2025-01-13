China reviewing anti-dumping duties on solar-grade silicon from US, South Korea

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has launched an expiry review of the anti-dumping duties it imposed on solar-grade silicon imports from the United States and South Korea in 2014.

MOFCOM said 13 Chinese companies, led by Sichuan Yongxiang Polysilicon, requested the review, claiming that ending the duties could lead to renewed dumping of US and South Korean polysilicon and harm the domestic industry. While the review is underway, the duties will remain in place.

China first extended the duties in 2020 for five years. MOFCOM said the review request and evidence provided meet requirements for a final review. Initially set in 2014, duties on US companies ranged from 53.3% to 57%, and for South Korean manufacturers from 2.4% to 48.7%.

In 2017, China adjusted the duties to 4.4% to 113.8%.

The targeted US companies targeted included REC Solar Grade Silicon, Hemlock Semiconductor, and AE Polysilicon, many of which no longer produce polysilicon.

China excluded European polysilicon makers, primarily German producers, from the 2014 duties after reaching an agreement with Germany.