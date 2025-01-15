Argentina achieves renewables record in November with installed solar at nearly 2 GW

From pv magazine LatAm

During November, renewable sources in Argentina marked a record contribution to total generation, with 2,249 GWh, the third consecutive month in which the production of clean energy exceeded 2,000 GWh, according to a report on variable renewable generation by the Wholesale Electricity Market Administration Company (Cammesa).

The technology that led this contribution was wind power, with a generation of 1,539 GWh (68% of renewables), higher than the historical record for September, and 8% more than in October.

Solar power reached 446 GWh (19.8%) in the penultimate month of the year, its second consecutive month of historical highs, and 11% more than the previous month.

Hydroelectric plants with a capacity of less than 50 MW generated 173 GW/h (7.7%), 30% more than in October. March remains the record month for this source.

Finally, biogas and biomass plants contributed 42 GWh (1.8%) and 49 GWh (2.1%), respectively.

According to Cammesa's report, there is currently 4193.3 MW of wind and 1661.3 MW of photovoltaic capacity available.

In the case of the latter, with 67 MW of solar energy expected in December from the Amanecer (12 MW) and Los Molles (45 MW) plants, a further 213 MW of solar energy is expected to come on stream in the first two months of the year from farms located in the provinces of Chaco, Formosa and Mendoza. This means that by the beginning of March, 1,941.3 MW should have been commissioned, on the verge of breaking the psychological barrier of 2 GW.