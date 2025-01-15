New tool tips solar to supply 50% of global energy demand by 2035

A new climate modeling tool developed by the co-founder of Sydney-based software company OpenSolar forecasts a seismic shift in global energy patterns, predicting that solar will account for more than half of the world’s energy production by 2035.
Andrew Birch, co-founder and chief executive officer of solar software provider OpenSolar, said the newly launched S-Curve model reveals that a clean energy transition is inevitable with solar set to lead the way.
The S-Curve model projects forward solar’s historical trends, predicting that the technology costs will continue to fall by 10% a year while its deployment will grow at 25% a year. This will see solar energy eclipse nuclear power this year, eclipse oil by 2031, and deliver more than half the world’s energy by 2035 in a classic S-curve technology shift.
“On current growth trends, solar is on track to displace 50% of traditional energy supply within a decade, this should scare you if you’re still financing coal, oil or gas,” Birch said, adding that the forecast is simply the mathematical outcome of solar’s continued growth “which is just kicking in.”
To continue reading, please visit our pv magazine Australia website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.