Mexican president aims for 27 GW of new capacity with large renewables share over next five years

From pv magazine LatAm

In what was presented as a sort of balance of her first 100 days in government, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, referring to the energy sector, said that “between 2025 and 2030 we will increase electricity generation by 27,000 MW with a large percentage of renewable energy.”

She added that at least 54% would be guaranteed to be generated by the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE), the state-owned electric utility.

“We will give order and transparency to private investment,” Sheinbaum also said.

The figures exceed those initially proposed in the National Strategy for the Electric Sector presented in November. CFE general director Emilia Esther Calleja Alor said at the time that the estimated investment plan for the CFE in the current six-year term would reach a total of approximately $23.4 billion, of which MXN 12.3 billion ($596.4 million) would be for the generation of 13.24 GW.

The National Strategy provides the private sector the possibility of adding renewable energy generation of between 6.4 GW and 9.5 GW, with an investment of between $6 and $9 billion.

The total capacity initially proposed by the CFE, including private sector generation, would be nearly 23 GW in the best-case scenario. The total capacity that Sheinbaum has now announced, 27 GW, is 4 GW more than what was foreseen in the National Strategy for the Electric Sector.