Envirostream Australia signs battery recycling deal with Hithium Energy

From pv magazine Australia

Melbourne-based battery recycling solutions company Envirostream Australia has signed an exclusive agreement with China-based Hithium Energy to recycle lithium-ion batteries supplied by Hithium to Lightsource bp’s Woolooga solar farm, 193 km northwest of Brisbane, Queensland.

In December 2024, Hithium Energy said it would supply the 224 MW Woolooga project with 128 units of 5 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) containers based on Hithium’s specialized prismatic 314 Ah cells, which provides the project with 640 MWh of energy storage capacity.

Hithium said the 5 MWh BESS containers are double-length modules with an IP 67 protection rating. It claimed that they efficiently use the space in a standard 20-foot container, providing 40% more energy compared to previous generations.

Under the terms of the agreement with Livium, Hithium Energy batteries not associated with the project may also be recycled by Livium on a non-exclusive basis.

Hithium Energy President of Global Business Mizhi Zhang said the Woolooga project represents a significant step for the company in establishing a foundation for future energy storage initiatives in Australia.

“Sustainable disposal of our BESS products is key to our sustainability objectives,” said Zhang.

Livium Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Simon Linge said the agreement further demonstrates Livium’s ability to partner with leading global lithium-ion battery manufacturers.

“The Woolooga project is a great representation of the scope of renewable energy projects, which are being developed nationally, and we see further scope for our recycling services for other projects,” said Linge.

Livium will receive a processing fee for discharging, dismantling and processing Hithium batteries and a fee for supplementary services – including battery transport services, condition assessments and tailored services.

Lightsource bp’s Woolooga project will bring benefits to the local area, including optimized grid management, load regulation, and continuity and stability of supply, especially at times of high renewable variability.