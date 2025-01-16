Exide Industries invests $17.2 million in lithium battery plant in India

From pv magazine India
Exide Industries has invested INR 1.49 billion in its lithium battery unit, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd. (EESL), through a rights-based subscription in equity share capital. The investment brings its total investment in EESL to INR 33.02 billion, including an investment made in the previously merged subsidiary Exide Energy Pvt Ltd.
pv magazine
“EESL has allotted 41,663,892 nos. equity shares of INR 10 each at a premium of INR 26 per share aggregating to INR 1,499,900,112 on rights basis to Exide Industries Ltd,” said the company. “There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the company in EESL pursuant to such an acquisition.”
EESL, incorporated in March 2022, manufactures and sells lithium-ion battery cells, modules and packs for India’s electric vehicle market and stationary applications.
The subsidiary is setting up a greenfield plant in Bengaluru to manufacture and sell lithium-ion battery cells, modules and packs. The group said the equity investment in EESL on a rights basis is to fund this greenfield project and meet its various funding requirements.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.