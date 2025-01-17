Advansor launches CO2 plug-and-play heat pumps

Denmark-based Advansor has launched new CO2 plug-and-play heat pumps for commercial and industrial applications.
“The lack of skilled people onsite is a well-known problem in Europe. Advansor CO2 plug-and-play heat pumps are based on well-proven technology, require no safety risk management, and are fully assembled and factory-tested,” the company's CEO, Kristian Breitenbauch.
“The installation is done within a day or two, and thereby frees up time for installing more heat pumps,” he added, noting that the systems have capacities of 200-700 kW on a single unit and up to 5 MW or more in parallel.
The ValueBox heat pumps can reportedly reach a water inlet temperature of 40 C and a water outlet temperature of 95 C.
The systems are available in four versions with maximum heating capacity ranging from 311 kW and 654 kW and a maximum cooling capacity of 308 kW to 365 kW. The heating coefficient of performance (COP) spans from 2.69 and 2.68, while cooling COP is between 2.82 and 1.91.
The combined COP is purportedly between 5.56 and 4.71.
The systems feature an enclosure for outdoor protection, multiple evaporators for high heating output, fins protected by mesh, and integrated defrost control. It also includes a touch screen for monitoring and control, an adaptive water pump, and a high-efficiency heat exchanger.
It can be pre-charged with CO2 and and oil for easy start-up. “It can be pre-programmed and tested from the factory,” the manufacturer said. “ValueBox supplies heating even during defrosting and can deliver water temperatures up to 95 C, making it ideal for comfort heating, hot tap water and process heating. Also in cold climates.”
