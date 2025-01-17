India eyes self-reliance in battery cells with lithium recycling push

From pv magazine India
Vijay Mittal, joint secretary of the Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries, said at the 4th India Battery Manufacturing & Supply Chain Summit in New Delhi this week that the government is drafting a concept note to align policymakers on schemes to support advanced-chemistry battery cell component manufacturing.
The measures will focus on financial systems, regulatory policies, and improving ease of business, he said.
India already assembles battery packs, and battery cell manufacturing has advanced significantly with the launch of the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells.
Three companies have signed PLI agreements to create 40 GWh of manufacturing capacity, with plans underway to auction an additional 10 GWh aimed at stationary storage technologies.
This push for domestic cell production is expected to drive the local manufacturing of components such as cathodes, anodes, separators, electrolytes, and cell packaging, paving the way for fully integrated battery production in the country.
“If we do not achieve a domestic value addition (DVA) of over 50%, it does not genuinely align with the essence of Make in India. Any manufacturer producing goods in this country – be it advanced-chemistry cell (ACC) batteries or any other product – that possesses over 50% DVA is recognized as a Class 1 supplier and a genuine contributor to our requirements,” said Mittal.
Mittal also noted the importance of recycling to reduce dependence on imports for critical raw materials.
“Since we may not have sufficient lithium resources, ensuring that lithium remains in the country through recycling and is reused in batteries could be a significant breakthrough for our self-reliance in cell manufacturing,” added Mittal.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.