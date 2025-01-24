Chinese PV Industry Brief: NEA issues final rules for distributed solar

The NEA has published the final version of the Administrative Measures for the Development and Construction of Distributed Solar Power Generation, replacing the 2013 interim regulations. The new regulations set comprehensive standards for the lifecycle of distributed solar projects, covering definitions, oversight, project filing, construction management, grid integration, and operational requirements. Largely unchanged from the draft released in late 2024, the rules will apply to projects connected to the grid from May 1, 2025, while existing systems remain under the old framework. NEA Deputy Director Pan Huimin noted that China installed 120 GW of distributed solar in 2024, 43% of the 277.17 GW total, generating 346.2 TWh – 41% of all solar output. By year-end, cumulative distributed capacity reached 370 GW, or 121 times the 2013 level and 42% of China’s total solar capacity.

Longi has secured the top bid for PV module supply in the first phase of the Hongsi Fortress Renewable Energy Base in China’s Ningxia region, a 3 GW solar complex developed by Hunan Energy Group. The procurement covers 1.2 GW of bifacial, dual-glass, n-type modules with a minimum power rating of 615 W. Delivery is scheduled between March and May 2025.

Irico Group New Energy said its unaudited results for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024, show a net loss of CNY 350 million ($41.3 million) to CNY 400 million, which is a 51.52% to 73.16% increase over the CNY 231 million loss reported in 2023. The company attributed the larger loss to year-on-year declines in PV glass prices caused by weaker demand from downstream customers and the impairment of certain assets.