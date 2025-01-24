UK government approves almost 1 GW of solar across two projects

Two solar projects in England totaling almost 1 GW of capacity, plus co-located storage, have been given the green light by the UK government.

Both projects have been granted development consent orders, meaning development can now proceed at the 480 MW West Burton Solar Farm and Heckington Fen Solar Farm, with reported capacity in the region of 500 MW.

Located near the site of a former coal-fired power station, West Burton Solar Farm is expected to comprise a 480 MW solar plant plus co-located battery energy storage system (BESS). The project is being developed by Island Green Power, whose 600 MW Cottam Solar Project was granted development consent in September 2024.

Heckington Fen Solar Farm is being developed by Ecotricity as a solar plus storage project. The consent decision for Heckington Fen was delayed by disagreement between the project developer and local landowners, relating to the cable route to the nearby Bicker Fen substation. In August 2024, project developer Ecotricity requested Secretary of State for energy Ed Miliband postpone his ruling to allow further negotiations with landowners.

A decision on West Burton Solar Farm was also subject to delay. A ruling had initially been expected in November 2024. Documents published alongside the consent order reveal the Planning Inspectorate, the examining authority for large infrastructure projects in England and Wales, had recommended the government withhold consent for the project in May 2024. The examiner suggested project developer Island Green Power submit an amendment to the application mitigating the projects impact on a nearby national heritage site.

The two approvals are the latest in a line of large-capacity solar projects that have secured development consent since July 2024. Within two weeks of taking office, the new UK government signed off on three utility-scale projects with a combined total of more than 1.3 GW of new installed capacity.

Speaking with pv magazine at the time, Chris Hewett, chief executive of Solar Energy UK, said he believed the new UK government “unambiguously” wants the industry to grow. The UK government has committed to around 30 GW more solar capacity in Great Britain’s generation mix by 2030, as part of its Clean Power 2030 Action Plan unveiled on Dec. 13, 2024.