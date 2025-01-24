Moldova launches tender for 75 MW of battery storage

From ESS News

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Moldova has launched a tender for 75 MW of battery energy storage, describing it as a significant step toward strengthening its energy security.

The procurement is launched by USAID through the Moldova Energy Security Activity (MESA) in partnership with the Ministry of Energy. This first phase of the tender is procuring a 30 MW energy storage system, the Ministry said in an announcement issued on January 16.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.