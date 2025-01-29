X-Elio signs 20-year PPA with Amazon for 14 MW of solar in Japan

X-Elio has signed a 20-year PPA with Amazon for the entire output of its 14 MW Funaki solar plant in Japan’s Yamaguchi prefecture.

The installation, which is currently under construction, is expected to come online by mid-2025. It will generate 18,686 MWh per year upon completion.

The deal supports Amazon’s commitment to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 under The Climate Pledge, according to an emailed statement by Madrid-based X-Elio. The Brookfield-owned renewable energy developer, has built 379 MW in Japan and is now working on 160 MW of solar and 224 MW of battery storage projects.

“This agreement exemplifies how growing energy demand in sectors like cloud computing and digitalization can align with the global renewable transition,” said Mirko Molinari, X-Elio’s chief commercial officer.

Luis Perezagua, the company’s country manager for Japan, said X-Elio remains committed to supporting Japan’s net-zero target by 2050.

In October 2024, X-Elio announced plans to add a 148 MW battery system to its Blue Grass solar farm in Queensland, marking its first hybrid solar-storage project in Australia. The installation will be expanded in two stages, with the first 60 MW battery system to be completed in late 2025 and the remaining 88 MW in 2026.

And earlier this month, X-Elio submitted an application to the Australian government for approval to develop a 720 MW solar and battery energy storage project in the state of Queensland. The proposed project aims to enhance grid stability as fossil fuel generation declines.