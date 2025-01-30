India’s NTPC rolls out CO2 battery storage project

From pv magazine India

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power generation company, has launched a CO2 battery energy storage project at its Kudgi super thermal power station in Bijapur district, Karnataka.

NETRA, NTPC’s R&D division, will oversee the project in collaboration with Triveni Turbine and Italian CO2 battery technology company Energy Dome.

NTPC Kudgi will host a CO2 battery with a 160 MWh of energy storage capacity. The project will support NTPC’s strategy to adopt long-duration energy storage (LDES) technologies for cost-effective, round-the-clock green power as it expands its renewable energy capacity.

Energy Dome’s CO2 battery technology does not use lithium or rare-earth elements. Instead, it relies on readily available components from established supply chains, aligning with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

Unlike electrochemical battery energy storage systems, the CO2 battery operates on specialized electro-mechanical turbomachinery. It follows a “Closed Brayton Thermodynamic Cycle,” using anhydrous CO2 as the process fluid. The system stores and releases electricity by shifting CO2 between vapor and liquid states.

“With several advantages, including very long lifetime (>25 years), no need of critical minerals like lithium and cobalt, topography agnostic, minimal performance degradation unlike BESS where intricate electrochemistry is involved, and very high depth of discharge (100%), successful demonstration of this technology shall open new vistas in the field of electrical energy storage,” said Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC.

Energy Dome CEO Claudio Spadacini said that the CO2 Battery will further advance NTPC’s decarbonization goals and round-the-clock (RTC) power delivery, while strengthening India’s local supply chain through domestic sourcing.