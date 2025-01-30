India’s NTPC rolls out CO2 battery storage project

NTPC Ltd. will partner with Triveni Turbine and Italy’s Energy Dome to install a 160 MWh CO2 battery at its Kudgi super thermal power station in India.

CO2 battery plant

Image: Energy Dome

Share

From pv magazine India

NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power generation company, has launched a CO2 battery energy storage project at its Kudgi super thermal power station in Bijapur district, Karnataka.

NETRA, NTPC’s R&D division, will oversee the project in collaboration with Triveni Turbine and Italian CO2 battery technology company Energy Dome.

NTPC Kudgi will host a CO2 battery with a 160 MWh of energy storage capacity. The project will support NTPC’s strategy to adopt long-duration energy storage (LDES) technologies for cost-effective, round-the-clock green power as it expands its renewable energy capacity.

Energy Dome’s CO2 battery technology does not use lithium or rare-earth elements. Instead, it relies on readily available components from established supply chains, aligning with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

Unlike electrochemical battery energy storage systems, the CO2 battery operates on specialized electro-mechanical turbomachinery. It follows a “Closed Brayton Thermodynamic Cycle,” using anhydrous CO2 as the process fluid. The system stores and releases electricity by shifting CO2 between vapor and liquid states.

“With several advantages, including very long lifetime (>25 years), no need of critical minerals like lithium and cobalt, topography agnostic, minimal performance degradation unlike BESS where intricate electrochemistry is involved, and very high depth of discharge (100%), successful demonstration of this technology shall open new vistas in the field of electrical energy storage,” said Gurdeep Singh, chairman and managing director of NTPC.

Energy Dome CEO Claudio Spadacini said that the CO2 Battery will further advance NTPC’s decarbonization goals and round-the-clock (RTC) power delivery, while strengthening India’s local supply chain through domestic sourcing.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

European PV module purchasing platform reports 20% increase in panel prices
29 January 2025 Solar module prices in Europe rose this week for the first time in months, says Bart Wansink, CEO of Search4Solar, a European sales platform for PV pr...