Cincon unveils DC-DC converters for solar trackers, inverters, battery management

Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer Cincon has launched a new 10:1 input-isolated DC-DC converter series that provides component safety and protection in solar PV inverters, solar trackers, and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

The Cincon DH series is available in 15W, 30W, and 45W power ratings. The voltage input range is 150 Vdc to 1500 Vdc. The isolation voltage is 4000 Vac I/O.

The 45 W model, DH45W10, has four variations with output voltage and current ranging from 12 Vdc and up to 3.75 A to 48 Vdc and up to 0.938 A. The model is reportedly 90% efficient. The size is 89 mm x 63.5 mm x 25 mm in a dual inline package (DIP). The 30W and 15 W versions also have four variations across a range of output voltages and currents.

Cincon says it introduced the series to provide stable power to sensors, internal gate drivers, and control units, for example, within PV tracker, inverter, and battery management system (BMS).

When asked about design-ins, a Cincon spokesperson told pv magazine that it already has battery storage systems and photovoltaic-related projects using the DH series. However, due to non-disclosure agreements, it is unable to disclose further details.

This DH series can operate at high altitudes, up to 5,000 m, with a fully encapsulated design and natural convection cooling. The typical inrush current is 90 A at 800 Vdc input. Start-up time is less than 1 second. The temperature co-efficient range is -40 C to 80 C. The devices are UL1741, CSA-C22.2 No.107.1, and EN62109 compliant.

The product is ready for shipping and can also be sourced from Mouser online for immediate access, according to the spokesperson.