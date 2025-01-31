More than 3.4 GWh of Chilean batteries enter environmental assessment

A graphical representation of the Salvador battery energy storage project in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile

From ESS News

Three standalone BESS with a total of more than 2.8 MWh of energy storage capacity were submitted for environmental assessment in Chile in the space of a week. Further three co-located BESS added another 630 MWh of electricity storage capacity.

Sphera Development’s $255 million, 381 MW/1,906 MWh Kanut Energy Storage System, in the city of La Ligua in the Petorca province of the Valparaíso region would have a planned start date of Sep. 1, 2027.

The $157.5 million, 120 MW/922.76 MWh Melipilla BESS Energy Storage System, from Sungrow El Arroyo, would have an estimated start date of Aug. 1, 2026 in the Melipilla commune of the Metropolitan region.

