Poland reopens loan, subsidy program for rural solar installations

Poland has relaunched its Energy for Rural Areas program, offering loans covering up to 100% of solar installation costs in rural areas. The second funding round has a budget of PLN 1 billion ($242.6 million).

Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Paulina Hennig-Kloska

Image: Ministry of Climate and Environment of Poland

The Polish government has opened a second round of its Energy for Rural Areas (Energia dla wsi) program, offering loans and subsidies for the construction of renewable energy projects and agricultural biogas plants in Poland’s countryside.

The second round is now open and will run until Dec. 19, or when funds are exhausted, with a total budget of PLN 1 billion through financing from the EU’s Modernization Fund.

The program offers loans of up to 100% for the construction of solar and wind installations, alongside subsidies of up to 45% for the construction of biogas and hydroelectric power plants and subsidies of up to 20% for integrated energy storage facilities.

It is open to farmers, energy cooperatives and members of energy cooperatives who are entrepreneurs.

The first call, which came with a budget of PLN 2 billion, is set to co-finance seven solar projects, alongside four small hydroelectric projects and 208 biogas plant projects.

“We expect that this effective way of producing energy, often for the own needs of farms, will also enjoy the greatest success now,” said Polish Minister of Climate and Environment Paulina Hennig-Kloska. “In addition, we also hope that thanks to the subsidy, more wind turbines, photovoltaic installations and energy storage facilities will be built. We encourage self-consumption of the energy produced.”

Poland deployed 4 GW of solar in 2024.

