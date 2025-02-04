Solar-powered, off-grid accessory dwelling unit

From pv magazine USA

The pre-fabricated unit from Mesocore, a Florida-based manufactured home specialist, is a 5.4 m x 7.3 m one-bedroom home that the company says can operate completely off-grid.

The home, which is delivered to the building site as a brand new 6 m container, is powered by 14 rooftop-mounted Panasonic Evervolt 400 W solar modules with an inverter from MPP Solar. Energy is stored in two 10 kW lithium-ion batteries from Dawnice.

Built on eight concrete piers or a slab, the one-bedroom tiny home uses LED lighting. It also has five insulated windows and a heat pump HVAC system.

Mesocore said it can be built in three weeks and that the home “meets and exceeds” Florida building and wind codes and is also International Business Code compliant. A Mesocore spokesperson told pv magazine USA that it also “looks like it meets California’s Title 24 codes”.

Mesocore calls this tiny home the “Advanced Dwelling Unit,” because it integrates solar-plus-storage, rainwater harvesting and offers optional smart home features. The price for the modular home starts at $120,000.