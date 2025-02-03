Panacol develops UV adhesive for encapsulating flexible PV modules

Panacol, a German adhesive supplier, has developed a new UV adhesive specifically designed for foil lamination of organic and perovskite-based PV systems.
Vitralit UH 1411 is a hybrid epoxy resin-acrylate adhesive that cures with UV light. Panacal said it can also be cured by a combination of UV or visible light and heat after application, which enables precise curing even in potential shadow zones.
The company said in a statement that once cured, Vitralit UH 1411 is strong, flexible, and highly resistant to environmental and media influences, with superior adhesion to standard barrier foils and films used in flexible photovoltaic modules. It is marketed as an optimized solution for integrating flexible solar cells into modern indoor concepts.
“The adhesive strength can be maintained even after high exposure to temperature and humidity,” said Panacol. “The adhesive is also transparent and non-yellowing, which ensures optimum light absorption and a long service life for the PV modules.”
The company has provided additional technical details on the product’s datasheet.
Panacol said its latest product announcement follows the September 2024 launch of Elecolit 3648, a conductive adhesive designed for flexible electrical contacts on temperature-sensitive organic and perovskite solar devices.
