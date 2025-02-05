German court rules Senec dealer must refund cost of reduced-capacity home battery

From ESS News
Bielefeld Regional Court, in Germany, has ordered a dealer of Senec residential batteries to refund the cost of one unit to a customer who was affected by the manufacturer reducing the operational rated capacity of the product, for safety reasons.
Senec, a subsidiary of German electric utility Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, has been replacing Home4, V3, and V2.1 battery products since March 2022, when three fires were reported in homes where the systems were fitted. The Leipzig-based manufacturer is replacing the units with LFP devices, which offer improved fire safety.
