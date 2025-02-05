German court rules Senec dealer must refund cost of reduced-capacity home battery

Judges at Bielefeld Regional Court ruled the maximum 70% operating capacity of the home battery – while replacement lithium ferro-phosphate (LFP) cells are awaited – is a material defect. Senec is appealing against the ruling.

Image: Wesley Tingey, Unsplash

Share

From ESS News

Bielefeld Regional Court, in Germany, has ordered a dealer of Senec residential batteries to refund the cost of one unit to a customer who was affected by the manufacturer reducing the operational rated capacity of the product, for safety reasons.

Senec, a subsidiary of German electric utility Energie Baden-Württemberg AG, has been replacing Home4, V3, and V2.1 battery products since March 2022, when three fires were reported in homes where the systems were fitted. The Leipzig-based manufacturer is replacing the units with LFP devices, which offer improved fire safety.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

A 920% tariff on anode materials from China ‘would throw the economics of U.S. storage out of whack’
03 February 2025 Battery installations in the U.S. are threatened by the imposition of anti-dumping, countervailing duties on active anode materials. The supply chain...