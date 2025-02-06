Sharp to withdraw solar business from European market

Japanese electronics manufacturer Sharp said it is withdrawing its SESE subsidiary from the European solar market.

The group said in a statement that Hamburg-based SESE will halt operations on March 31. The subsidiary has been part of the solar market for 30 years.



Until that date, all of SESE’s ongoing projects, orders and requirements for its range of solar modules and related products will continue to be processed.

Sharp blamed “difficult conditions in the European solar market” for the decision. It said the closure would not affect its other business areas in Europe or its remaining solar business.

“As of April 1, 2025, Sharp Electronics GmbH will continue to provide customer service,” the group said. “All product and performance warranties will remain valid for the duration of the warranty period and will be managed and administered by Sharp Electronics GmbH.”