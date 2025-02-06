Germany’s Tesvolt begins energy trading from pooled commercial batteries

From ESS News

Tesvolt has set up an energy trading subsidiary that will use algorithm-based trading to sell the services of a pool of 100 kWh to 10 MWh batteries.

The German commercial battery energy storage manufacturer said its Tesvolt Energy subsidiary will work with several “algotraders” on the energy trading business. Its partners are Vienna-based Enspired and Munich-based Entrix and The Mobility House. It will put the traders into competition with each other.

“With Tesvolt Energy, we are offering businesses and industry a very, very lucrative opportunity to participate in energy trading in the [customer-side] front-of-the-meter sector,” said Tesvolt CEO Daniel Hannemann.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

