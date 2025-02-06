Germany’s Tesvolt begins energy trading from pooled commercial batteries

From ESS News
Tesvolt has set up an energy trading subsidiary that will use algorithm-based trading to sell the services of a pool of 100 kWh to 10 MWh batteries.
The German commercial battery energy storage manufacturer said its Tesvolt Energy subsidiary will work with several “algotraders” on the energy trading business. Its partners are Vienna-based Enspired and Munich-based Entrix and The Mobility House. It will put the traders into competition with each other.
“With Tesvolt Energy, we are offering businesses and industry a very, very lucrative opportunity to participate in energy trading in the [customer-side] front-of-the-meter sector,” said Tesvolt CEO Daniel Hannemann.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.