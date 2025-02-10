Lithuania launches 800 MWh energy storage tender

From ESS News
Lithuania has announced a EUR 102 million ($105 million) energy storage tender in a bid to procure balancing services to the transmission system operator and ensure the resilience of its grid.
The Ministry of Energy issued a call for applications for companies to install high-capacity energy storage systems on Feb. 7, only a day before Lithuania alongside Estonia and Latvia began to unplug from Russia’s electricity grid and join the EU network.
The successful synchronization of the three electricity grids with the Continental Europe Synchronous Area (CESA) was announced this week, marking a major step toward strengthening Europe’s energy security and market integration.
