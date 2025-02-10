Lithuania launches 800 MWh energy storage tender

Only a day before cutting ties with the Russian power grid, Lithuania announced the launch of a major energy storage procurement exercise.

Image: Energy Cells

Share

From ESS News

Lithuania has announced a EUR 102 million ($105 million) energy storage tender in a bid to procure balancing services to the transmission system operator and ensure the resilience of its grid.

The Ministry of Energy issued a call for applications for companies to install high-capacity energy storage systems on Feb. 7, only a day before Lithuania alongside Estonia and Latvia began to unplug from Russia’s electricity grid and join the EU network.

The successful synchronization of the three electricity grids with the Continental Europe Synchronous Area (CESA) was announced this week, marking a major step toward strengthening Europe’s energy security and market integration.

To c0ntinue reading, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Deye debuts off-grid inverters for residential PV
10 February 2025 Deye said its new single-phase off-grid inverters have an AC output power ranging from 3.6 kW to 6 kW. The systems feature a maximum efficiency of 97...