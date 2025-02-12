Japanese agency launches solar surplus forecasting to improve energy efficiency

The JWA has introduced a new forecasting service for surplus solar power in Japan, offering real-time predictions for individual buildings, commercial facilities, and households.

The service, launched on Feb. 12, provides 30-minute interval forecasts for solar power generation, electricity demand, grid purchases, and surplus power at a single-location level.

JWA said the service is built on its proprietary weather data and forecasting models, enabling high-accuracy predictions for both high-voltage consumers, such as factories and office buildings, and low-voltage users, including homes and small businesses.

The platform aims to help businesses optimize the use of excess solar energy, reduce CO2 emissions, and improve the efficiency of renewable energy integration, according to JWA. Potential applications include power generation planning for power purchase agreement (PPA) providers and retailers, battery storage optimization, and virtual power plant (VPP) operations.

JWA previously provided surplus solar power forecasts for feed-in tariff (FIT) households at regional and prefectural levels. It said it has introduced the new service in response to rising demand for precise, site-specific predictions as the nation accelerates its transition to renewable energy.