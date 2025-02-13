Waaree breaks ground on alkaline electrolyzer factory

From pv magazine India
Waaree Group, India’s largest PV module manufacturer, has begun building an alkaline electrolyzer plant in Valsad, Gujarat. The facility will initially operate with a production capacity of 300 MW.
The factory will serve industries including steel, refining, transportation, fertilizers, chemicals, food, and power generation, supporting their shift to decarbonized processes.
“The facility will feature the latest in equipment and manufacturing processes to produce high-efficiency, reliable, and durable electrolysers for large-scale green hydrogen production. Designed for low power consumption and flexible operations, these electrolysers will offer unmatched performance with minimal maintenance,” said Waaree. “The facility will also include automated assembly lines for electrolyser stacks, ensuring precision and scalability.”
Waaree recently won production-linked incentives (PLI) for 300 MW of electrolyzer manufacturing capacity and for 90,000 metric tons of annual green hydrogen production under the Indian government's Strategic Interventions for Green Hydrogen Transition (SIGHT) scheme.
