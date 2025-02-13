Kazakhstan to auction 90 MW of solar this year

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy has approved plans for a series of auctions this year aiming to procure a total 1.8 GW of renewable energy projects.

The total includes 90 MW of solar, alongside 1.2 GW of wind, 500 MW of hydroelectric power plants and 20 MW of biogas power plants.

An auction schedule available on the ministry’s website lists 13 auctions to take place between May 26 and Nov. 12.

A 30 MW solar auction is scheduled to take place on June 16, followed by three 20 MW solar auctions on the following three days. In each of the four solar auctions, the ministry has set a maximum price of KZT 34.61 ($0.069/kWh).

Bidders interested in participating in the solar auction will have at least 12 days before each of the four auctions to submit documents for inclusion on the participation register, beginning April 22, 2025, for the first solar auction.

The schedule also provides details on reserved land plots for some of the planned projects, as well as information on the potential for energy transmission organizations to connect to power grid points.

Kazakhstan’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 1.3 GW at the end of 2023, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).